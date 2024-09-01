Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

CIFRW stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

