Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.0 %
CIFRW stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.
About Cipher Mining
