Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Price Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 25,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,571,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,594,039.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,980.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 510,961 shares of company stock worth $10,273,948 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 24.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citi Trends by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 11.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.