Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

