Citizens & Northern Corp Has $993,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

