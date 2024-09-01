Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.