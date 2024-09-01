Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GSK by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.