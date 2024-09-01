Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 813 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

