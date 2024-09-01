Claro Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

