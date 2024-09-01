Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,262,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.