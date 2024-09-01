Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 17 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $23.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $803.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

