Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

