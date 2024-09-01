Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 562,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

