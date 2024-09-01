Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) vs. Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Head to Head Comparison

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -67.03% Claros Mortgage Trust -28.16% 1.51% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management -$19.35 million -0.17 -$32.55 million $39.83 0.03 Claros Mortgage Trust $221.91 million 5.00 $6.03 million ($0.62) -12.90

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Altisource Asset Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

