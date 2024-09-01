Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,860,000. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 405,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.65. 926,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

