Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 576,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

