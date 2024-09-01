Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4171 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

