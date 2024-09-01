Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 620 ($8.18) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 375 ($4.95).
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 610 ($8.04) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 624 ($8.23).
Get Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Close Brothers Group
In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.66), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($45,174.27). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94 shares of company stock valued at $45,010. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.