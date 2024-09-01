CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 20th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. CLP has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

