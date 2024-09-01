CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 20th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Price Performance
CLP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. CLP has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.40.
About CLP
