CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

