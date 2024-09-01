Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Coats Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

