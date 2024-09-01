Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.
Coats Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
Coats Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coats Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.