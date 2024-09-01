Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.