Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTSH. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.61.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

