Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 179,885 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $38.62 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.