Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 340,072 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,173,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $313,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after buying an additional 3,035,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

