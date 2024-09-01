Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,778 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.86% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.61 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

