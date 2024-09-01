Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $112,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

