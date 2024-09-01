Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 81,889 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

