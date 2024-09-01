Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Target worth $48,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

