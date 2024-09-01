Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $320.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

