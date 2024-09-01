Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $252.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $252,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

