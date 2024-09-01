Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $42.19 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

ANET stock opened at $353.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,296 shares of company stock valued at $44,532,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.