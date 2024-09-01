Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $45.25 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $45,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

