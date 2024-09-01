Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $807.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $807,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

