Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.31% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $39,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

