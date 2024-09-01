Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $290,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

