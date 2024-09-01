Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 983,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.