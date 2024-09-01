Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 35,064 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $139,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

