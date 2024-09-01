Compound 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.89 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $43.49 or 0.00074468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $364.34 million and approximately $28.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,164 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

Compound Token Trading

