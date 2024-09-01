Compound Market Capitalization Tops $365.34 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $43.61 or 0.00075262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $365.34 million and $26.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007778 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,164 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,162.38578707 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.75524937 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $20,703,984.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

