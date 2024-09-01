comScore’s (SCOR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. comScore has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

