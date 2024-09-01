Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.90.

CAG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

