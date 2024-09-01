Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27,813 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

