Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,216 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,301,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $565.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.56 and a 200-day moving average of $540.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

