Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,261 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
