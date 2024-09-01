Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $1,656,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $239.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

