Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.56 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $196.31 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

