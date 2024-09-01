Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

