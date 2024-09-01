Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.83 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.