Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

