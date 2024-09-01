Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $615.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.71 and its 200 day moving average is $576.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

